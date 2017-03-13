a The Hippiesa celebrates the brief b...

a The Hippiesa celebrates the brief but revolutionary history of the North Baya s communes

SEBASTOPOL >> Fifty years after the Summer of Love and the hippie diaspora that sent flower children from the Haight Ashbury back to the land in the remote hills and valleys of the North Bay, the West County Museum in Sebastopol has extended its most popular exhibit ever, “The Hippies,” a multimedia look back at Sonoma County's pioneering Morning Star and Wheeler Ranch communes. Those Sonoma County enclaves were part of a network of communes that included the Grateful Dead's idyllic sojourn at Olompali in Novato in the summer of 1966 and the short-lived commune there that followed, called the Chosen Family.

