Storm heads south after wreaking damage up north
A home in Sebastopol sustained major damage after a large fir tree took off the upper dining and kitchen area, Tuesday. The storm that drenched Northern and Central California has rapidly weakened and lost speed as it moves down the coast into Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb 13
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC