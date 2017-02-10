Smiling minds at Sebastopol Primary

1 hr ago

IN THE MOMENT: Sebastopol Primary School pupils, including Rhonan front, practices mindfulness via the Smiling Minds app. Picture: Kate Healy Every day, between lunch and maths classes, all the pupils and teachers spend six minutes doing mindfulness exercises via the popular Smiling Minds app.

