Smiling minds at Sebastopol Primary
IN THE MOMENT: Sebastopol Primary School pupils, including Rhonan front, practices mindfulness via the Smiling Minds app. Picture: Kate Healy Every day, between lunch and maths classes, all the pupils and teachers spend six minutes doing mindfulness exercises via the popular Smiling Minds app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|79
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Down to the Wire (May '16)
|May '16
|Julie Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC