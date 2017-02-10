Puppy Love
Riverfront Park in Windsor offers a meditative hike around Lake Benoist. Taylor Mountain's easy switchbacks lead up to an idyllic cow pasture where dogs can wonder at grazing black-and-whites who are too big and too busy grazing to notice them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|79
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Down to the Wire (May '16)
|May '16
|Julie Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC