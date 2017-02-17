Japanese American Internment Remembered

Japanese American Internment Remembered

The Japanese American Citizens League held a "Day of Remembrance" at Sebastopol's Enmanji Buddhist Temple on Feb. 18 in Northern California. Around 200 people marked the 75th anniversary of the incarceration of over 120,000 innocent West Coast Americans of Japanese ancestry in internment camps during World War II.

