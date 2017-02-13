Jamaican Me Hungry: New Caribbean Res...

Jamaican Me Hungry: New Caribbean Restaurant in Sebastopol

Friday Feb 3

With all the Rasta-wannas in the North Bay, it's something of a shocker that real Jamaican cuisine hasn't yet made it to our neck of the woods , but blouse an skirt , we've got one now. Revibe Cafe and Scoop Bar has opened in Sebastopol, featuring "Beenie" plates and house-churned exotic ice creams like banana-ginger, jackfruit, tamarind and passionfruit .

Sebastopol, CA

