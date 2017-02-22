five women stand in a synagogue stari...

five women stand in a synagogue staring up

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Set among a congregation of observant Jews in a quiet neighborhood in Jerusalem's Old City, "The Women's Balcony" begins with a bar mitzvah and ends with a wedding. But there's plenty of tsuris in between, triggered by the collapse of the women's balcony halfway through the bar mitzvah service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb 13 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb 8 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
News Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08) Aug '16 Ana Michelle 49
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC