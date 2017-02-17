Eric Litvin The Runner On Strava To T...

Eric Litvin The Runner On Strava To Track Racing Activities Via Phones

Runner Eric Litvin endorses Strava, the virtual racing platform that helps athletes to track their rides and runs via mobile phone devices like iPhone, Android or GPS device. They can also analyze their performance and later compare their track records with friends and competing athletes to get a sense of their achievement.

