19 year old woman drowns at Sonoma County beach
Sonoma County authorities are reminding residents to stay off beaches during rough waters, saying a presumed drowning that occurred Monday could have been totally preventable. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that 19-year-old Victoria Alvarez was swept away by a wave while she was sitting on a Schoolhouse Beach rock in Bodega Bay on Monday.
