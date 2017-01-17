Waldorf schools to perform at GMC on ...

Waldorf schools to perform at GMC on Jan. 25

Credo High School will present the fourth annual Waldorf at Weill event at Sonoma State University's Green Music Center on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a musical performance by nine North Bay Waldorf schools. Tickets are available for free while they last at http://bit.ly/2hqY3ed or by calling 1-866-955-6040.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

