Sonoma County: Russian River drops below flood stage

Friday Jan 13

A parting of storm clouds along the North Coast on Thursday marked the beginning of the end of a week of wet weather that triggered flooding, slides and the highest Russian River levels in a decade. With just a few scattered showers remaining, the river was expected to drop below flood stage by 2:30 p.m., allowing waters that had swamped low-lying areas around Guerneville to subside.

