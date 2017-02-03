North Bay man pleads guilty to stabbing parents to death
Nathan Alexander Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing both of his parents to death in November 2015, prosecutors said. Nathan Alexander Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing both of his parents to death in November 2015, prosecutors said.
