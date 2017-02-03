Learning to two-wheel it
Pepper Danielsen, 7, of Sebastopol, is being assisted by Dylan Rossini, a Sonoma State University graduate, who is working on his APE credentials, as she rides her bike in the Sonoma State University gym on Monday as part of the Cycle Without Limits Bike Camp. The camp is directed by SSU Kinesiology Professor Emeritus Elaine McHugh and presented by the university and United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|89
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|copper mouth baby
|5
|Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16)
|May '16
|Krysto Frendt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC