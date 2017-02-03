Learning to two-wheel it

Learning to two-wheel it

Thursday Jan 19

Pepper Danielsen, 7, of Sebastopol, is being assisted by Dylan Rossini, a Sonoma State University graduate, who is working on his APE credentials, as she rides her bike in the Sonoma State University gym on Monday as part of the Cycle Without Limits Bike Camp. The camp is directed by SSU Kinesiology Professor Emeritus Elaine McHugh and presented by the university and United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay.

