Jan. 6: Mixed-Media Marvels in Sebastopol
The art of collage and assemblage is a worldwide phenomenon, and this week, Sebastopol Center for the Arts brings an international collection of artists together for its 'Marvelous!' exhibit. The roster of artists whose work will be on display includes Koji Nagai , Jacques Muller , Mongobi Bibiana Mele , Deborah Oropallo and Deborah Wildenboer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|copper mouth baby
|5
|Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16)
|May '16
|Krysto Frendt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC