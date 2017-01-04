Jan. 6: Mixed-Media Marvels in Sebastopol

The art of collage and assemblage is a worldwide phenomenon, and this week, Sebastopol Center for the Arts brings an international collection of artists together for its 'Marvelous!' exhibit. The roster of artists whose work will be on display includes Koji Nagai , Jacques Muller , Mongobi Bibiana Mele , Deborah Oropallo and Deborah Wildenboer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.