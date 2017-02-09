Here's a sneak peek at locally filmed Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'
Executive Producer Selena Gomez has shared the trailer for the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," due out March 31, on Instagram. Analy High School temporarily becomes Liberty High School for the filming of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" in Sebastopol, California on Friday, June 17, 2016.
