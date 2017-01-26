Heart art show fundraiser to benefit Jewish Community Free Clinic
Art is medicine for the soul, and this weekend it also will help heal bodies at the Jewish Community Free Clinic's Works of Heart Art Show. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts will open its doors for a mimosa brunch and art show fundraiser to benefit the JCFC - a local clinic that provides those in need with free medical care and social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan 3
|Quirky
|89
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|copper mouth baby
|5
|Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16)
|May '16
|Krysto Frendt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC