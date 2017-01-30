Creative Couple Transforms Sebastopol Ranch House Into Work of Art
Many travelers on Ragle Road in Sebastopol, Sonoma County have done double takes as an unremarkable, 1963 California ranch-style house has been slowly transformed into an astonishing piece of living art. Called Chez La Vie, it's the home of Carole and Don Watanabe, who bought the place in 2011.
