Creative Couple Transforms Sebastopol...

Creative Couple Transforms Sebastopol Ranch House Into Work of Art

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Sunset Magazine

Many travelers on Ragle Road in Sebastopol, Sonoma County have done double takes as an unremarkable, 1963 California ranch-style house has been slowly transformed into an astonishing piece of living art. Called Chez La Vie, it's the home of Carole and Don Watanabe, who bought the place in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 89
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
News Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08) Aug '16 Ana Michelle 49
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Jun '16 copper mouth baby 5
News Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16) May '16 Krysto Frendt 14
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC