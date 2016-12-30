The Fires of Standing Rock: How a New...

The Fires of Standing Rock: How a New Resistance Movement was Ignited

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Counterpunch

On Sunday, November 6, in Redwood Valley, California several hundred people gathered to listen to activists report back from Standing Rock where they had stood in solidarity with Native American Tribes, known as Water Protectors, opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. One such speaker was Jassen Rodriguez, a Mishewal Wappo tribal member whose ancestral landbase includes much of Sonoma, Napa, and southern Lake counties.

