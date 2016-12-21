Suspected thief accidentally turns se...

Suspected thief accidentally turns self in

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A suspect in a recent burglary at Bonneau's 76 service station, was arrested after he walked into the county jail to visit another inmate. Shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 22, a customer at Bonneau's 76 on Arnold Drive and Grove Street saw someone in the back of the building loading a welder into a U-Haul truck.

