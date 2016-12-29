Scrappy Sebastopol farmhouse asks $995K
Just a hop, skip, and jump from Sebastopol's Atascadero Creek, 1191 Barlow Lane listed this week for all of $995,000. The three bed, two bath, 2,900 foot farmhouse comes with a barn and 10 acres of land on the outskirts of town, near the like of Singing Frog Farm, the onetime Indian Rancheria, and Ranch Ragle Park.
