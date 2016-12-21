Mull It Over
Tasting room staff regularly field such earnest questions as, "So, when do you put the spices in the wine?" With all the talk of cinnamon and clove, etc., it's no wonder some newcomers to winespeak deduce that actual spices are added to the wine, instead of being analogs to the myriad compounds that originate in the grape itself, the oak barrel, the darned terroir. Now here comes Spicy Vines - they add the actual spices to the wine.
