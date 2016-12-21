Mull It Over

Mull It Over

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Bohemian.com

Tasting room staff regularly field such earnest questions as, "So, when do you put the spices in the wine?" With all the talk of cinnamon and clove, etc., it's no wonder some newcomers to winespeak deduce that actual spices are added to the wine, instead of being analogs to the myriad compounds that originate in the grape itself, the oak barrel, the darned terroir. Now here comes Spicy Vines - they add the actual spices to the wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Fri BooHoo 73
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov 29 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
News Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08) Aug '16 Ana Michelle 49
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Jun '16 copper mouth baby 5
News Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16) May '16 Krysto Frendt 14
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sonoma County was issued at December 24 at 12:10PM PST

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC