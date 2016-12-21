Made for Walking
Songwriter and Sebastopol native Frankie Boots has had a lot of great times with his alt-folk collective the County Line, making rustic and wild Western tunes like those found on his 2016 album, Leave the Light On . Now it's time for Boots to get walking, and the band leader has decided to make his way to New Orleans for the next chapter of his career.
