Lord Monckton of the House of Wingnuts

Last week an email came to the office that said Lord Christopher Monckton would be hosted at the Lomitas School House in Santa Rosa in a talk entitled "Using 'Climate Change' to Attack Rural America." But by popular if not populist demand, the event was moved late last week to the city-owned Finley Community Center, which will host Monckton Dec. 7 in its senior wing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.