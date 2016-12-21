Helping out on Thanksgiving
Louise Petersen, of Sebastopol, and her grandson volunteered to serve Thanksgiving dinner to all who walked through the doors of the Rohnert Park Senior Center on Nov. 24. About 40 volunteers showed up to help serve and to make the guests feel welcome. City officials took time out of their day to greet the guests at the door.
