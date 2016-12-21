Four New Restaurants We're Crazy For

Tharaphu Burmese Street Food Berkeley Ripples from the Burmese restaurant boom lap at the edge of the UC Berkeley campus, where Mindy Khoo and Nora Aung have turned a former boba shop into a memory box filled with the street food that Khoo enjoyed as a kid. Along with Burmese national staples like tea leaf salad and coconut noodle soup, the menu introduces less familiar regional dishes that include a sharp version of Mandalay meeshay, which is something like pad Thai, but with more chili fire and pickled-veggie funk.

