Four New Restaurants We're Crazy For

Four New Restaurants We're Crazy For

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: San Francisco Magazine

Tharaphu Burmese Street Food Berkeley Ripples from the Burmese restaurant boom lap at the edge of the UC Berkeley campus, where Mindy Khoo and Nora Aung have turned a former boba shop into a memory box filled with the street food that Khoo enjoyed as a kid. Along with Burmese national staples like tea leaf salad and coconut noodle soup, the menu introduces less familiar regional dishes that include a sharp version of Mandalay meeshay, which is something like pad Thai, but with more chili fire and pickled-veggie funk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Dec 25 Click Monster 73
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov 29 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
News Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08) Aug '16 Ana Michelle 49
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Jun '16 copper mouth baby 5
News Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16) May '16 Krysto Frendt 14
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC