Four New Restaurants We're Crazy For
Tharaphu Burmese Street Food Berkeley Ripples from the Burmese restaurant boom lap at the edge of the UC Berkeley campus, where Mindy Khoo and Nora Aung have turned a former boba shop into a memory box filled with the street food that Khoo enjoyed as a kid. Along with Burmese national staples like tea leaf salad and coconut noodle soup, the menu introduces less familiar regional dishes that include a sharp version of Mandalay meeshay, which is something like pad Thai, but with more chili fire and pickled-veggie funk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Dec 25
|Click Monster
|73
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov 29
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|copper mouth baby
|5
|Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16)
|May '16
|Krysto Frendt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC