Dec 22: All the Buzz in Cotati
Sebastopol-based songwriter and educator Buzzy Martin is staying busy this year. His book Don't Shoot! I'm the Guitar Man, about his experiences teaching music to inmates at San Quentin prison, is being turned into a feature film that just wrapped shooting this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|5 hr
|Quirky
|90
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|SteveA2Z
|1,216
|Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Ana Michelle
|49
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|copper mouth baby
|5
|Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16)
|May '16
|Krysto Frendt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC