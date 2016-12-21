Dec 22: All the Buzz in Cotati

Dec 22: All the Buzz in Cotati

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bohemian.com

Sebastopol-based songwriter and educator Buzzy Martin is staying busy this year. His book Don't Shoot! I'm the Guitar Man, about his experiences teaching music to inmates at San Quentin prison, is being turned into a feature film that just wrapped shooting this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 5 hr Quirky 90
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
News Teen Dies After Being Stabbed With Pen (Aug '08) Aug '16 Ana Michelle 49
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Jun '16 copper mouth baby 5
News Man attempts to rob car wash with potato chip bag (May '16) May '16 Krysto Frendt 14
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 04 at 12:00AM PST

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC