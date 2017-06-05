Both bodies found in Suwannee County ...

Both bodies found in Suwannee County identified

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office have identified the bodies that were found in Suwannee County on Saturday and Monday. The body found in a lake on Monday at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park has been identified as Scott Harlan Hausheer of Sebastian, Fla.

