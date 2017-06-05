Both bodies found in Suwannee County identified
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office have identified the bodies that were found in Suwannee County on Saturday and Monday. The body found in a lake on Monday at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park has been identified as Scott Harlan Hausheer of Sebastian, Fla.
