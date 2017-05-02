Police: K9 died after officer left it in car at Melbourne courthouse
Police: K9 died after officer left it in car at Melbourne courthouse A police dog left in a hot patrol car died as his Sebastian police partner went to Melbourne courthouse Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qu4X6T A police dog like the one pictured is dead after authorities said a Sebastian, Florida police officer left him inside his car while he was at the Melbourne courthouse Investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Sebastian Police Department K-9 found dead in a patrol officer's car after he returned from a hearing at the Brevard County courthouse in Melbourne on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Sebastian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|Apr 21
|Username
|2
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr 18
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Tom
|3
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sebastian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC