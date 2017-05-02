Police: K9 died after officer left it...

Police: K9 died after officer left it in car at Melbourne courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Florida Today

Police: K9 died after officer left it in car at Melbourne courthouse A police dog left in a hot patrol car died as his Sebastian police partner went to Melbourne courthouse Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qu4X6T A police dog like the one pictured is dead after authorities said a Sebastian, Florida police officer left him inside his car while he was at the Melbourne courthouse Investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Sebastian Police Department K-9 found dead in a patrol officer's car after he returned from a hearing at the Brevard County courthouse in Melbourne on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh Apr 21 Username 2
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 3
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar '17 Lost friend 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar '17 Annette 2
New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Tom 3
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
See all Sebastian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastian Forum Now

Sebastian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Sebastian, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC