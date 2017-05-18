Multiple exes of 'dying cancer patient' say he's a conman
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee denies he's gay, says his 'prison lover' lied about getting a suicide note and explains why she thinks his last letter to their daughter may have been forged Ken Boyer, 60, claimed he was dying of stage 4 liver cancer when he married his 'long lost love' earlier this month All his former partners said Boyer had told them he had cancer and tried to move their relationships forward quickly Boyer did not confirm or deny he had cancer but appeared to dodge the issue when confronted saying 'Nobody said anything about weeks to live' Reporters say his daughter had in fact said Boyer was unlikely to make it to his next birthday which is in June - a few weeks away A dying cancer patient who married the 'one that got away' this month despite having just weeks left to live is a conman, his ex girlfriends claim.
Sebastian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for somone from oh
|May 11
|Ohh Hio
|3
|10 things to know about community redevelopment...
|Apr '17
|spechler 666
|2
|Burnt smell persists through Brevard
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|What happened to Jeremy Baker
|Mar '17
|Lost friend
|1
|Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Annette
|2
|New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Tom
|3
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
