Honor Flight luncheons popular with Space Coast veterans

A spinoff from the the Honor Flight program that takes aging vets to Washington, four luncheons are held each month Honor Flight luncheons popular with Space Coast veterans A spinoff from the the Honor Flight program that takes aging vets to Washington, four luncheons are held each month Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2oaxlvH Almost 180 veterans and veteran supporters packed Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill in front of Melbourne Square Mall Tuesday for one of the Space Coast Honor Flight luncheons held throughout Brevard, and Sebastian. This organization provides all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the various monuments that honor our veterans.

