Honor Flight luncheons popular with Space Coast veterans
Almost 180 veterans and veteran supporters packed Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill in front of Melbourne Square Mall Tuesday for one of the Space Coast Honor Flight luncheons held throughout Brevard, and Sebastian. This organization provides all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the various monuments that honor our veterans.
