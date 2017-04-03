'Full Measure': Rosie the Riveters

'Full Measure': Rosie the Riveters

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KMPH-TV Fresno

Hess: "Rosie the Riveter is a woman who did a man's job during World War II. We filled the jobs that the young men left when they went off to war."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMPH-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar 30 Lost friend 1
looking for somone from oh Mar 21 curious 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Tom 3
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
News FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe... Dec '16 floridayguy77 1
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec '16 TheReal434 2
See all Sebastian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Indian River County was issued at April 08 at 4:00AM EDT

Sebastian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Sebastian, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC