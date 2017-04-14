Crazy Is as Crazy Does: 'Illuminati' ...

Crazy Is as Crazy Does: 'Illuminati' Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Other McCain

The first rule of the Illuminati conspiracy is that you should never tell the cops about it, which could cause trouble for these two geniuses : The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call in Sebastian about a male and female subject lying under a blanket in the grass near the complainant's home. As the deputy arrived, he walked to the area to perform a welfare check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for somone from oh 4 hr Ohh Hio 3
News 10 things to know about community redevelopment... Apr 18 spechler 666 2
News Burnt smell persists through Brevard Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 3
What happened to Jeremy Baker Mar '17 Lost friend 1
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar '17 Annette 2
New Indian River County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Tom 3
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan '17 A concerned citizen 1
See all Sebastian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastian Forum Now

Sebastian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Sebastian, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC