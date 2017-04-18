a F--- it! Ia m drunk and I dona t want to do any more tests!a
As Indian River Deputy Scott Carmine described the tableau that greeted him Wednesday afternoon in Sebastian, the situation required minmal sleuthing. After all, a 2002 four-door Mitsubishi stuck in Community Baptist Church's entrance flower bed with fron- end damage, the engine running and driver appearing passed out tells the tale.
