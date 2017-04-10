5-year review outlines Indian River Lagoon projects

Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2pmBDh7 The Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program put out its first annual this week and on Tuesday will review its accomplishments over the past five years. The program released its first annual report this week, outlining more than $1.9 million in lagoon cleanups funded last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.