National Signing Day 2017: Raheem Layne's late flip from Minnesota...
Raheem Layne seemed long destined for Minnesota, until Tom Allen and Noah Joseph were able to flip the Florida cornerback within the final few days of the 2016-17 recruiting period. Layne, out of Sebastian River High School in Sebastian, FL, was a 3-star corner with offers from Virginia Tech, Iowa, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, and, of course, Minnesota.
