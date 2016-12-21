Man dies in Sebastian home fire

Sebastian Police say officers and Indian River Fire Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire at 123 La Playa Lane in Sebastian at about 2 a.m. Officers on scene were told the home is normally occupied by a family of two adults and four children.

