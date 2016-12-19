Fort Lauderdale eyes more beach parking near Sunrise Boulevard
Beach-goers could find it easier to land a parking space across from the ocean if the city approves a proposed land swap. The swap would also help relieve congestion on the beach near Las Olas Boulevard because the new spaces would be closer to Sunrise Boulevard.
