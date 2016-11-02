Fitch Affirms Indian River County (FL...

Fitch Affirms Indian River County (FL)'s Spring Training Revs and IDR; Outlook Stable

Nov 2, 2016 Read more: Business Wire

The spring training facility revenue bonds are limited obligations of the county, secured by a first lien on a statutory annual distribution of funds from the State of Florida general revenue fund for new or retained professional sports facilities, and proceeds from the fourth-cent tourist development tax levied by the county and 86% of the local government half-cent sales tax distributed to the county by the state. The lien on the TDT and half-cent sales tax is automatically released as of April 1, 2021 .

