Fitch Affirms Indian River County (FL)'s Spring Training Revs and IDR; Outlook Stable
The spring training facility revenue bonds are limited obligations of the county, secured by a first lien on a statutory annual distribution of funds from the State of Florida general revenue fund for new or retained professional sports facilities, and proceeds from the fourth-cent tourist development tax levied by the county and 86% of the local government half-cent sales tax distributed to the county by the state. The lien on the TDT and half-cent sales tax is automatically released as of April 1, 2021 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Sebastian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Sat
|floridayguy77
|1
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
|Obama care the truth (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Well now grow a set
|3
|Florida student, 18, criminally charged after l... (May '13)
|Oct '16
|Gordon
|507
|Home's luxury distinguished (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|ORIGINAL WILLARD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sebastian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC