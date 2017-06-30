'This is crazy,' visitors call closur...

'This is crazy,' visitors call closure of state parks amid N.J. government shutdown

Saturday Jul 1

Those looking to get away to state beaches and parks in New Jersey for the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend Saturday were turned away or kicked out because of the government shutdown from the state budget impasse. Gov. Chris Christie at midnight on Friday ordered the shutdown affecting non-essential services, including state parks, when the state Legislature late Friday night failed to pass a budget by the July 1 deadline.

