Sand sculpture of Gov. Chris Christie...

Sand sculpture of Gov. Chris Christie appears on the Jersey Shore for Fourth of July

14 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

