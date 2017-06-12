Teacher suspended over Trump yearbook censorship
Report: Wall HS teacher suspended over Trump yearbook censorship At least two students alleged their images were digitally altered to remove logos of Trump's name. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2sU8Umj Grant Berardo, a Wall High School junior, saw his image digitally-altered with a plain black T-shirt in his yearbook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Jedi16
|52
|Noel Slade
|Jun 7
|Kinsalelady
|3
|Jersey Shore towns geared up to take on post-pr...
|Jun 6
|mallory
|1
|Developments in Bayville, N.J. (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Francine
|26
|Mill Street Swimming Hole
|May 29
|Maggie
|1
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|May 24
|Whaddupitsme
|29
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|May '17
|Lavon Affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC