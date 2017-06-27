Sea level rise isn't just happening, it's getting faster

A woman looks at a roller coaster sitting in the ocean after Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Nov. 28, 2012. In at least the third such study published in the past year, scientists have confirmed seas are rising, and the rate of sea level rise is increasing as time passes - a sobering punchline for coastal communities that are only now beginning to prepare for a troubling future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.