'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore
The Asbury Park Press reports taping will take place for less than a week in a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Jedi16
|52
|Noel Slade
|Jun 7
|Kinsalelady
|3
|Jersey Shore towns geared up to take on post-pr...
|Jun 6
|mallory
|1
|Developments in Bayville, N.J. (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Francine
|26
|Mill Street Swimming Hole
|May 29
|Maggie
|1
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|May 24
|Whaddupitsme
|29
|George Norcross Arrested on Corruption
|May 18
|Lavon Affair
|2
