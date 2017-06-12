'MTV Beach House' returning to New Je...

'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore

The Asbury Park Press reports taping will take place for less than a week in a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.

