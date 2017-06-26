Man found guilty of selling cocaine, ...

Man found guilty of selling cocaine, heroin from Toms River motel room

Thursday Jun 15

Damian Arena, 38, was found guilty of charges of possession and distribution of heroin and cocaine, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced in a statement on Thursday. Authorities said on May 13, 2014, detectives with the prosecutor's office's Special Operations Group Northern Enforcement Unit learned that occupants of a Route 37 motel were selling heroin and cocaine from their room.

