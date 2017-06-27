A tragic start as this year's summer ...

A tragic start as this year's summer swimming season begins

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Times of Trenton

A staggering number of swimming tragedies have occurred in New Jersey waters since Sunday as the summer season begins with at least three people fatally drowning, a search that is continuing for two teenagers swept out to sea and another pair of swimmers hospitalized after being rescued. Three swimmers were also caught in a rip current in Seaside Heights last Saturday morning but were rescued by two teenage boys.

