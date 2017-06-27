A tragic start as this year's summer swimming season begins
A staggering number of swimming tragedies have occurred in New Jersey waters since Sunday as the summer season begins with at least three people fatally drowning, a search that is continuing for two teenagers swept out to sea and another pair of swimmers hospitalized after being rescued. Three swimmers were also caught in a rip current in Seaside Heights last Saturday morning but were rescued by two teenage boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Seaside Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lois Piazza, 95, of Ocean Gate (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jessie
|2
|Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07)
|Jun 20
|Carol
|31
|Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Jedi16
|52
|Noel Slade
|Jun 7
|Kinsalelady
|3
|Jersey Shore towns geared up to take on post-pr...
|Jun 6
|mallory
|1
|Developments in Bayville, N.J. (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Francine
|26
|Mill Street Swimming Hole
|May 29
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seaside Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC