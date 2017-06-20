2017 Seaside Height Movies on the Beach Schedule
It's something I enjoy so much every Summer. Just one of the joys of living here at the beach! It's FREE Movies on the Beach! Seaside Heights Movies on the Beach are at Carteret Ave and most show times begin at 8:00 pm! Bring your lawn chair, don't forget the kids, and the sand buckets - it's a lot of fun and it's FREE!
