Where Sandy Washed Out Roller Coaster, New Ride Is Unveiled

Nearly five years after Sandy swept a roller coaster off a Jersey Shore amusement pier and into the ocean, the brand-new ride replacing it has been unveiled. The new Hydrus on the Casino Pier in Seaside Heights is a big change from old Jet Star coaster, which became an icon for the damage caused by Sandy.

