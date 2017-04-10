Where Sandy Washed Out Roller Coaster, New Ride Is Unveiled
Nearly five years after Sandy swept a roller coaster off a Jersey Shore amusement pier and into the ocean, the brand-new ride replacing it has been unveiled. The new Hydrus on the Casino Pier in Seaside Heights is a big change from old Jet Star coaster, which became an icon for the damage caused by Sandy.
