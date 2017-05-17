Seaside Heights man killed in Parkway crash, police say

LAKEWOOD -- A 49-year-old Seaside Heights man died Saturday morning in a car crash on the Garden State Parkway, police said. Robert McGary was driving a 2008 Honda at 5:51 a.m. northbound on the parkway when his car ran off the left side of the highway, into the center median and then hit several trees, New Jersey State Police spokesman Sgt.

