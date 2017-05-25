Rising Seas May Wipe Out Jersey Towns...

Rising Seas May Wipe Out Jersey Towns and Millions in AAA Bonds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bloomberg

Ocean County , New Jersey. It was here in Seaside Heights that Hurricane Sandy flooded an oceanfront amusement park, leaving an inundated roller coaster as an iconic image of rising sea levels. Scientists say more floods and stronger hurricanes are Yet last summer, when Ocean County wanted to sell $31 million in bonds maturing over 20 years, neither of its two rating companies, "It didn't come up, which says to me they're not concerned about it," says John Bartlett, the Ocean County representative who negotiated with the rating companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seaside Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lavallette Police Corruption (Aug '07) Wed Whaddupitsme 29
George Norcross Arrested on Corruption May 18 Lavon Affair 2
NJ Mayor David Mayer makes History for Raising ... May 18 recall CONGRESS 2
Does Anyone Know Marilyn Manfrini of the Bayvi... (Mar '08) May 14 Marilynmanfrini 6
News Several dandruff remedies can relieve itchy, sc... (Apr '09) May 7 Dan 16
Noel Slade Eurocars (Mar '10) May 2 Susan 51
Whats up girl remember me from to Toluca Pacific Feb '17 Dan 1
See all Seaside Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seaside Heights Forum Now

Seaside Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seaside Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Seaside Heights, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC