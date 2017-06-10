People ride the new Hydrus coaster du...

People ride the new Hydrus coaster during an outing at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, N.J.

With a gleaming new roller coaster towering above the boardwalk, one Jersey Shore amusement park is hoping this Memorial Day weekend will herald a new beginning. Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged Casino Pier and dumped its old coaster into the ocean, the park in Seaside Heights, N.J., has big hopes for its Hydrus ride, which opened earlier this month.

